Nigeria: 2019 - Buhari's Supporters Insist On 2nd Term

Enugu — The Enugu State chapter of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari over his second term, saying he needs eight years to consolidate on his achievements in revamping Nigeria's infrastructure and on the war against corruption and of insecurity.

Also, the group said the Minister for Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan, was not being truthful in claiming that Buhari told her that he would do only one term in office, that Buhari never told anybody that he would not contest in 2019.

In a statement released yesterday by the Enugu State Chairman, Anike Nwoga, the BSO said, "We are of the candid opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari should do his 2nd Term. From all our interactions with President Buhari before the election, there was no day the issue of one term was discussed. Rather from day one we had always known that Buhari needed eight years to clear the Augean Stable. And to be exact he needs to consolidate the war against corruption and insecurity in the land and to consolidate the solid foundation for economic prosperity."

Nwoga equally took a swipe at former Vice President Alhaji Abubakar for claiming that he was sidelined after he contributed in installing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC federal government, arguing that if he was indeed sidelined, how come Garba Shehu, Dauda Abari, Jumai Alhasssan and a host of others are close aides of Mr. President?