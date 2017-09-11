Nigeria: Foundation Offsets N17.5 Million Medical Bill for Wounded Chibok Boy

Dickens Sanomi Foundation has offered $48,000 (N17.5million) for the treatment of a wounded Chibok boy, Ali Ahmadu in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ali had a spinal cord injury when he was overrun by Boko Haram terrorists' motorcycles when they ransacked Chibok community, in Borno state barely a few days after abducting the Chibok girls in April 2014.

Ahmadu was yesterday flown to Dubai for corrective spinal cord surgery and is expected back in three months.

The Dickens Sanomi Foundation was set up by Mr. Igho Sanomi owner of Taleveras Group.

The foundation bankrolled the medical bill after an appeal by a humanitarian group, the Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC) which was raising funds for Ali's corrective surgery.

The founder of GIPLC, Mr. Nuhu Fulani Kwajafa, at a chat with newsmen in Abuja said Ali, after the incident, was kept under a tree for over three days and had never been given any form of medication.

"Since his mother was able to remove him from under the tree to the house in Chibok, Ali has remained bedridden as a result of his spinal cord injury," he said. He said the group brought him to Abuja and began to mobilise for his treatment when someone called from Chibok and narrated his pitiful condition to them.

"We moved into action immediately to raise the $65,000 required for the surgery in Dubai.

"Fortunately for us after meeting some Nigerians for assistance, including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and some Nigerian lawmakers, we approached the Dickens Sanomi Foundation which has graciously made available the balance of $48,000 needed for the surgery" he added. A member board of trustees of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, Hayi Goodluck said, the foundation would not only cater for him in Dubai but will also take up his education upon his return.

This, Goodluck said, was to stabilise him and help him to live and actualise his dream as a man created by God.

The arrival of the boy at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja drew sympathy from many passengers who prayed endlessly for him and the Founder of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, Mr. Igho Sanomi who owns Taleveras Group.