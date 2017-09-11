Nigeria: NOUN Law Graduates Confident in Court

The Nigerian Law School had during the recent annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held in Lagos reiterated its position that National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is not qualified to nominate students for admission into the law school. In a response to a question at the end of the conference over the fate of NOUN following the recent amendments of the university's Act by the Senate from 'correspondence' to now 'full-time', with a view to resolving the lingering crisis over admission, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr. Olanrewaju Onadeko (SAN), stated that the Council of Legal Education (CLE) had not changed its position concerning NOUN, and therefore, "the university remains ineligible to nominate students for admission into the law school."

Reacting to the development, the NOUN Law Graduates Forum (LGF) said through its Chairman, Mr. Carl Umegboro, that there is no cause for alarm as the judgment slated for October 4 at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will positively vindicate them. He said: "There's no cause for worry as we will meet in court on October 4. We expect only two things on that day to wit-equity and justice. The court is a court of equity and justice; hence, we are not moved by any statements from anybody or persons, but remain optimistic that the protracted battle will finally be nailed at the altar of justice. No doubt, it is regrettable, but the predicaments cannot linger ad infinitum.