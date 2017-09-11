11 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: NOUN Law Graduates Confident in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Law School had during the recent annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held in Lagos reiterated its position that National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is not qualified to nominate students for admission into the law school. In a response to a question at the end of the conference over the fate of NOUN following the recent amendments of the university's Act by the Senate from 'correspondence' to now 'full-time', with a view to resolving the lingering crisis over admission, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr. Olanrewaju Onadeko (SAN), stated that the Council of Legal Education (CLE) had not changed its position concerning NOUN, and therefore, "the university remains ineligible to nominate students for admission into the law school."

Reacting to the development, the NOUN Law Graduates Forum (LGF) said through its Chairman, Mr. Carl Umegboro, that there is no cause for alarm as the judgment slated for October 4 at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will positively vindicate them. He said: "There's no cause for worry as we will meet in court on October 4. We expect only two things on that day to wit-equity and justice. The court is a court of equity and justice; hence, we are not moved by any statements from anybody or persons, but remain optimistic that the protracted battle will finally be nailed at the altar of justice. No doubt, it is regrettable, but the predicaments cannot linger ad infinitum.

Nigeria

Three Years After - Boy Goes to Dubai to Fix Spine Broken By Boko Haram

Over three years after Boko Haram terrorists ran over him with motorbikes, leaving him with a broken spine, Ahmadu Ali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.