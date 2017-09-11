Nigeria: Sokoto Integrates 4,000 Qur'anic Schools Into Formal Education System

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Government says it is incorporating 4,000 Qur'anic schools into formal education system to boost enrolment.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, Kilgori said yesterday when he inspected one of the Qur'anic schools in Takatuku, Bodinga Local Government Area that a committee of traditional rulers headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar had been inaugurated for the project.

He said that the committee would coordinate the programme and ensure enrolment into the schools which would now teach Qur'an and western education.

The commissioner said that the programme, supported by UNICEF, was designed to tackle low enrolment of pupils across the state due to social, cultural and economic challenges.

In a related development, the Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubaker-led 27-man Consultative Committee on Education Revitalisation in Sokoto State has said it would ensure education for all in the state.

The government had in June this year inaugurated the high-powered committee as part of measures under the state of emergency on education.

Speaking weekend during the International Literacy Day celebration in Sokoto, the Sultan stressed the need for all to ensure education of their children.

Also, in a remark on the occasion, Governor Aminu Tambuwal reiterated commitment of the state government to education, saying the government was giving top priority to the sector.

