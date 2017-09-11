11 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Zim 'Regaining Its Status As Breadbasket of Southern Africa', Says Mugabe

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Robert Mugabe reportedly told a Zanu-PF central committee meeting last week that the country's economy was now recovering despite an on-going cash crisis, says a report.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mugabe gave no detail on how the country's economy was recovering but said that the country was regaining its status as the breadbasket of southern Africa.

"We are going to leverage on diamonds and other minerals, alongside agriculture, so that together they drive our economic recovery trajectory. Our economy is slowly on the rebound, I am sure you will agree we are improving," Mugabe was quoted as saying.

Mugabe's utterances came less than three months after the International Monetary Fund issued a bleak assessment of Zimbabwe's economic situation, and advised that government spending on wages and agriculture were unsustainable.

"The expenditure profile tilted towards employment costs and unsustainable agricultural support is inhibiting investments in other priority sectors," the IMF said in a statement in July.

On the streets, the effects of Zimbabwe's economic downturn remained visible in the painfully long queues outside most banks as depositors struggle to withdraw money.

Bond notes, a quasi-currency with an official rate equal to the US dollar, were issued last November to ease cash shortages but have failed to do that.

In its statement, the IMF board warned the government to restore currency confidence to safeguard Zimbabwe's fragile financial sector.

News24

Zimbabwe

I'll Not Appoint a Successor - President

President Mugabe has said he will not appoint a successor as that is not Constitutional, but a responsibility of the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.