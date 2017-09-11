11 September 2017

South Africa: Anderson Rockets Up ATP Tour Rankings

Kevin Anderson faces an uphill battle against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday.

Following his run to the 2017 US Open final, South Africa's Kevin Anderson has jumped from 32nd to 15th in the latest official ATP Tour rankings.

Anderson lost 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to world No 1 Rafael Nadal in the showpiece match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, but will be buoyed after reaching his first Grand Slam final.

Anderson had struggled with injuries over the past two seasons which saw his ranking drop to 80th in January this year.

But the South African No 1's recent return to form has enabled him to move closer to his previous high of No 10 - achieved in 2015 after a run to the US Open quarter-finals.

Anderson became the first South African to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Kevin Curren lost to Mats Wilander in the 1984 Australian Open.

The following year Curren was an American citizen when he was beaten by 17-year-old Boris Becker in the Wimbledon final.

Nadal, meanwhile, solidified his No 1 ranking, while Roger Federer moved past Andy Murray to No 2.

Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic, who has already taken the year off due to injury struggles, has slipped down to No 6.

