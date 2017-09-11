South Africa: Perth Draw Keeps Boks Third in Rankings

The Springboks ' 23-all Rugby Championship draw with Australia in Perth has enabled them to stay at No 3 in the latest official World Rugby rankings.

The Wallabies had a chance to move back into the top four of the rankings, but squandered a 20-10 second half lead.

A victory for Michael Cheika's men would have seen the Wallabies replace the Springboks in third place. The Boks picked up 0.16 points for the draw, taking their total to 85.81, while the Wallabies are marginally worse off than before kick-off in Perth, in fifth on 84.05.The All Blacks' 39-22 win over Argentina in New Plymouth saw no change for either nation in their ranking positions.New Zealand stay top on 95.21, over five points clear of the chasing pack, while Los Pumas are 10th on 78.00. Top 20 in latest World Rugby standings:

1. New Zealand 95.21

2. England 90.14

3. South Africa 85.81

4. Ireland 85.39

5. Australia 84.05

6. Scotland 82.47

7. Wales 81.73

8. France 79.63

9. Fiji 79.48

10. Argentina 78.00

11. Japan 73.79

12. Georgia 73.41

13. Tonga 71.72

14. Italy 71.00

15. Romania 70.27

16. Samoa 69.67

17. USA 65.84

18. Uruguay 63.15

19. Spain 63.15

20. Russia 63.13

Source: Sport24