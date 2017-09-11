11 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police on Red Alert in Mandera As Al-Shabaab Attack Bullahawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Manase Otsialo

Police in Mandera town are on a red alert after Al-Shabaab attacked and routed security officers out of Bullahawa, a neigbouring township in Somalia.

At least six officers of Somalia National Army and a six-year-old boy were injured in the overnight battle that lasted for over five hours.

5AM

Gunfire rent the Mandera town air from 5am to 7am as Kenya police battled to ward off a spillover of the siege on Bullahawa.

The two border towns are separated by a strip of shops and they meet at some point.

The probable frontline was exempted from the boundary Kenya is erecting to stop Al-Shabaab incursion from its war-wracked neighbour.

Six Somalia National Army (SNA) officers were admitted to a private hospital in Mandera on Monday morning following the clash.

A medical officer at the facility said they suffered gunshot injuries.

BLAST

"One looks like was injured in an explosion," he told the Nation.

A senior Kenya security official told the Nation that they were hosting most of their Somalia counterparts at Mandera Police Station amid reports that the attackers were planning to advance into Mandera.

The Somalia officers ran for their lives after the heavily armed gunmen took over several security installations within Somalia.

"Their stations have been taken but we are ready just in case the enemy makes advances to our side," said the officer who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to give media briefs.

FEAR

Kenyan security agencies were spotted taking their positions along the porous border in readiness for any eventuality.

Mandera County Commissioner Frederick Shisia said he would issue a statement later today.

The attack has caused a lot of fear in Mandera town with many shops remaining closed.

Some schools had also not opened as late as 9am. Normally, learning starts at 8am.

More follows.

Kenya

Odinga - Nasa Ready for Polls but Concerns Must Be Addressed

Kenya opposition National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said his team is ready for the October… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.