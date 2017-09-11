11 September 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: 2 Coaches for 60-Day Training in Canada

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

The head coach of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) Samuel Cooper and former Secretary General D. Winston Cole have been accepted to enroll in a two-month training in Applied Sports Sciences in Montreal, Canada offered by the International Support Program to African and Caribbean Sports (PAISAC).

The training is scheduled from October 2 - December 2.

Coach Cooper will be doing Classical Training, while Cole will do Advanced Training.

In an exclusive interview with Coach Cooper on Saturday, September 9, he said they will depart the country for Accra, Ghana on Tuesday, September 11 to acquire their Canadian Visas before proceeding to Montreal.

"I am happy and optimistic that upon the completion of the training and our return, we will train others to help improve and develop the sports across the country," Coach Cooper said.

The training is in the framework of the Olympic Scholarship Program for coaches by the Olympic Solidarity of the International Olympic Committee and falls under the International Support Program to the African and Caribbean Sport (Paisac) - a Canadian sports program based on international cooperation, aiming at sustainable development through sport.

Paisac's mission is to take part in sports development in the African and Caribbean countries, members of the Commonwealth and the Francophonie, by means of training in order to contribute to the revitalization of the role and function of the technical sports administrators in these countries.

Mr. Frederick Krah, the Secretary General of the LAF, told the Daily Observer yesterday via mobile phone that the training of the two coaches is to help the country to promote the game among the youths in the country.

Krah said their training will be shared upon their return to recruiting more coaches for the clubs, communities, and schools for the athletics to be a popular sport.

