South Africa: Seven Arrested Following Gang Leader Chillies' Vigil and Funeral

KwaZulu-Natal police made seven arrests over the weekend following the night vigil and funeral of an infamous Umlazi gang leader.

It was claimed on social media last week that gang members would be committing crimes as a tribute to deceased alleged hijacker Sandile "Chillies" Bhengu, 36. The funeral was held in Umlazi on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that among the arrests were two men who were in military and Navy uniforms at the funeral.

"On approaching and interviewing them, it was discovered that they do not work for either of the two law enforcement agencies."

Mbhele said they were immediately arrested and charged for impersonating law enforcement officers. Later that evening, at around 21:00, Mbhele said officers were shot at during patrols in J-Section.

"Police immediately deployed additional vehicles to the area and two men were arrested. They were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition."

On that Friday night, during a roadblock in V-Section, police "spotted a vehicle spinning tyres".

"Police managed to stop the vehicle and recovered dagga in the vehicle. All three suspects who were in the vehicle, aged between 22 and 27, were immediately arrested."

On Friday night, 8 Septermber, several cars were allegedly stolen from Chatsworth and burnt in Umlazi. This was apparently done in Bhengu's honour. Police said all the arrests were linked to the events around Bhengu.

KZN acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, praised police and other law enforcement agencies for their work in Umlazi.

"We cannot allow criminals to make such serious threats against organs of the state. Over the weekend it was quite clear that those that support criminals are in the minority and most people do not support lawlessness. The presence of law enforcement officers in the area contributed to minimum incidents being reported in Umlazi and law and ordered prevailed," he said.

Source: News24