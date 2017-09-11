Kenya: Ruto - Candidates Will Sit for Their Exams As Scheduled

Deputy President William Ruto has said candidates will sit their national examinations as scheduled despite the Supreme Court order for a repeat presidential election.

Mr Ruto said the future of the more than 1.5 million candidates sitting this year's examination should not be derailed by politics.

He urged politicians to be mindful of the welfare of the students even as they pursue their political rights.

The DP was speaking on Sunday at Vota Chrisco Church in Machakos County, where he attended a service at the invitation of businessman Peter Muthoka, who is the leading campaign strategist for Jubilee Party in Ukambani region.

CHILDREN NEEDS

Mr Ruto said nothing will prevent the students from sitting the exams.

"Our children will do their exams. We must not subject the needs of our children to that which we want to pursue for ourselves. As politicians, we must realise that there are millions of Kenyans who want to continue with their lives, "said Mr Ruto.

The DP added that adequate security will be provided during the repeat elections scheduled for October 17.

"As government, we will spare no effort to ensure there is peace so that Kenyans can choose their leaders in an organised manner," he said.

VOTES

Mr Ruto, who was accompanied by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, MPs Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Kitui South's Rachel Nyamai, Kitui East's Nimrod Mbai and Machakos Town's Victor Munyaka, among other leaders, thanked Machakos residents for voting for President Kenyatta and asked them to increase the votes in the next election.

"We have another opportunity to cast our votes. This is a chance for those who made a mistake last time to cast their vote correctly," he said.

The DP said Jubilee had opened a new chapter of politics to unite the country and this was evident in the fact that three MPs and other leaders from Ukambani were elected on the party's ticket.

He promised to ensure that residents are issued with title deeds, adding that the government targeted to issue three million titles across the country in the next phase.

SUPPORT

The leaders later held a rally at Kimutwa trading centre in Machakos Town.

Mr Lusaka asked residents to support the Jubilee government, saying it had good plans for the country.

"If I had supported the wrong side, I would be regretting, but now I am seated next to the DP. Let us support these people. They mean well for the country," he said.

They spoke a day after a section of Kamba leaders endorsed Mr Muthoka to lead President Kenyatta's campaigns in the region.

POLITICAL NEUTRALITY

Mr Muthoka hosted 3,000 grassroots leaders from the three Ukambani counties of Kitui, Machakos and Makueni at the Portland Club in Athi River to launch a united front in the Jubilee campaigns.

MPs Munyaka, Ms Nyamai and Mr Mbai said the President's supporters had settled on Mr Muthoka because of his political neutrality.

The meeting, whose agenda was to take stock of Jubilee Party's performance in the region, brought together elected leaders, professionals, business and religious leaders and politicians including several parliamentary losers.

Notable attendees included former Kitui Senator David Musila, former MPs Charles Nyamai, Philip Kaloki, John Munuve, Itwiku Mbai, Muthusi Kitonga and Regina Ndambuki.