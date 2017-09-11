Nigeria: MASSOB to Mark 18th Anniversary September 13

Onitsha — The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) will on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, celebrate its 18th anniversary.

Leader of the group, Ralph Uwazurike, is expected at Onitsha, Anambra State, on that day for the celebration, his Personal Assistant, Emmanuel Omenka, has said.

Omenka, who is also the Anambra Central Zonal Coordinator of MASSOB, informed that arrangements had been concluded in preparation for the celebration.

His words: "There will not be any sit-at home order. People are free to go about their legitimate businesses but those who know the importance of the celebration are free to join us that day.

"Some of us will wait for Uwazurike's arrival at Amoka, as he will be coming from Owerri, the Imo State capital, to accompany him into Onitsha. We picked Onitsha as the venue of the celebration because it is the heart of Igbo land even if Enugu is the headquarters of the Igbo nation."

"Our leader will also use the opportunity to tell the Anambra people that the governorship election billed for November 18 will hold. They should forget about threats from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that it will not hold."

Omenka recalled that MASSOB came into existence on September 13, 1999 even as he urged all lovers of freedom to join in the celebration as "we are non- violent in the struggle to actualise a sovereign state of Biafra."

BIM's Director of Information, Chris Mocha, said it would be a day to be remembered, as Uwazurike would use the celebration to assure the Anambra electorate that election will hold in the state and urged all Igbo to join in the celebrations.