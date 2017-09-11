11 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: MASSOB to Mark 18th Anniversary September 13

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dom Ekpunobi

Onitsha — The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) will on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, celebrate its 18th anniversary.

Leader of the group, Ralph Uwazurike, is expected at Onitsha, Anambra State, on that day for the celebration, his Personal Assistant, Emmanuel Omenka, has said.

Omenka, who is also the Anambra Central Zonal Coordinator of MASSOB, informed that arrangements had been concluded in preparation for the celebration.

His words: "There will not be any sit-at home order. People are free to go about their legitimate businesses but those who know the importance of the celebration are free to join us that day.

"Some of us will wait for Uwazurike's arrival at Amoka, as he will be coming from Owerri, the Imo State capital, to accompany him into Onitsha. We picked Onitsha as the venue of the celebration because it is the heart of Igbo land even if Enugu is the headquarters of the Igbo nation."

"Our leader will also use the opportunity to tell the Anambra people that the governorship election billed for November 18 will hold. They should forget about threats from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that it will not hold."

Omenka recalled that MASSOB came into existence on September 13, 1999 even as he urged all lovers of freedom to join in the celebration as "we are non- violent in the struggle to actualise a sovereign state of Biafra."

BIM's Director of Information, Chris Mocha, said it would be a day to be remembered, as Uwazurike would use the celebration to assure the Anambra electorate that election will hold in the state and urged all Igbo to join in the celebrations.

Nigeria

Three Years After - Boy Goes to Dubai to Fix Spine Broken By Boko Haram

Over three years after Boko Haram terrorists ran over him with motorbikes, leaving him with a broken spine, Ahmadu Ali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.