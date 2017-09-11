11 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Tokozile Xasa On Violent Incidents Between Metre Taxicab and Uber Operators

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Ministry of Tourism on violent incidents between Metre Taxicab and Uber operators

The Minister of Tourism, Ms Tokozile Xasa, would like to express grave concern over incidents of violence between metre taxicab and Uber operators as happened in Sandton this week.

In particular, the Minister is distressed about the potential negative effect of the acrimony on the tourism industry.

"In addition to the needless destruction of property and threat on human life, the general mood of uncertainty implicit in the violence threatens the stability of the tourism industry on which thousands of jobs are reliant," said Minister Xasa.

"For any domestic or international tourist, the sense of security is as important as the ordinary citizen. However, both the metre taxicab and Uber operators need to bear in mind the fact that whereas as citizens, our relationship with South Africa is not one of choice, tourists can elect to visit one place and not another and one country instead of another."

Minister Xasa added that the violence between the metre taxicab and Uber operators is injurious to the two since even local passengers would eventually stop patronizing either if the violence continued.

"In this context," said Minister Xasa, "it is self-evident that the operators are cutting off their noses to spite the faces."

The Minister called on the two transport operators urgently to engage in dialogue, the better to find lasting solutions to their disagreements. "No one's life must continue to be placed in danger because two operators are in disagreement with one another. This must stop!"

For further information, contact:

Adv Mahlodi S Muofhe

Special Advisor to the Minister

Tel: 082 972 0141

Issued by: Department of Tourism

South Africa

Mugabes Charged U.S.$60,000 'To Repair' Apartment - Report

Zimbabwe's First Family has been slapped with a bill of R780 000 to repair a luxury Sandton apartment that had been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.