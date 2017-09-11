South Africa: Minister Tokozile Xasa On Violent Incidents Between Metre Taxicab and Uber Operators

press release

Ministry of Tourism on violent incidents between Metre Taxicab and Uber operators

The Minister of Tourism, Ms Tokozile Xasa, would like to express grave concern over incidents of violence between metre taxicab and Uber operators as happened in Sandton this week.

In particular, the Minister is distressed about the potential negative effect of the acrimony on the tourism industry.

"In addition to the needless destruction of property and threat on human life, the general mood of uncertainty implicit in the violence threatens the stability of the tourism industry on which thousands of jobs are reliant," said Minister Xasa.

"For any domestic or international tourist, the sense of security is as important as the ordinary citizen. However, both the metre taxicab and Uber operators need to bear in mind the fact that whereas as citizens, our relationship with South Africa is not one of choice, tourists can elect to visit one place and not another and one country instead of another."

Minister Xasa added that the violence between the metre taxicab and Uber operators is injurious to the two since even local passengers would eventually stop patronizing either if the violence continued.

"In this context," said Minister Xasa, "it is self-evident that the operators are cutting off their noses to spite the faces."

The Minister called on the two transport operators urgently to engage in dialogue, the better to find lasting solutions to their disagreements. "No one's life must continue to be placed in danger because two operators are in disagreement with one another. This must stop!"

For further information, contact:

Adv Mahlodi S Muofhe

Special Advisor to the Minister

Tel: 082 972 0141

Issued by: Department of Tourism