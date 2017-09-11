Kenya: Starlets Jet Out for Cosafa Tourney

The national women's team leaves the country at 1pm on Monday for Zimbabwe ahead of the Cosafa (Confederation of Southern African Football Associations) tournament that kicks off this Wednesday in Bulawayo.

Deadly striker Mary Kinuthia is conspicuously absent from the 20-woman traveling party, with new coach Richard Kanyi saying that she was axed from the final list due to "technical reasons".

Other notable exclusions include the midfielder duo of Jacky Ogol and Lydia Akoth, striker Sharon Bushenei and defender Irene Ogutu, all of who represented Kenya in the women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament last year in Cameroon.

Kanyi however remained confident that he has arrived at just the right squad to help him achieve his ambition of making it past the group stages of the Cosafa competition.

"We have had good preparations, and our objective remains reaching the semi-finals of this competition. Some of the players who are not in the final list were dropped either due to technical reasons or private ones that are not to be shared publicly. We are however left with a good squad players and I know we shall perform well in the competition," he said.

Kenya is in Group B alongside Mozambique, Swaziland and Mauritius, and they will be competing for the ultimate prize against 11 other teams from the Southern African region.

The women's senior team has been in residential training at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani for the last two weeks and this will be their first international engagement since their historic appearance at the Women's Afcon tournament in Cameroon last November.

The squad boasts the return of former captain Neddy Atieno, goalkeeper Pauline Atieno and deadly striker Mwanahalima Adam, all of whom missed the last assignment in Cameroon for varying reasons.

The Cosafa championship will be played in Bulawayo between September 13 and 24, and Starlets are scheduled to begin their campaign on Thursday with a match against Mozambique.

Starlets will play all their group matches at the 10,000-seater Luveve Stadium, while the Group A and C games will be staged at the 40,000-seater Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The Cosafa Women's Championship is a rendition of the Cecafa Women's Championship which was held for the first time last year in Jinja, Uganda where Kenya finished second behind champions Kilimanjaro Queens.

Cosafa squad

Goalkeepers: Monicah Karambu, Pauline Atieno (Makolanders), Jeniffer Adhiambo (Mathare United Women)

Defenders: Wendy-Ann Achieng (Spedag), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Doris Anyango (Spedag), Lillian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Juliet Auma (Thika Queens), Esther Nandika (Soccer Queens) Pauline Musungu(Makoladers).

Midfielders: Carolyne Anyango (Spedag), Cheris Avilia (Spedag), Florence Awino (Gaspo), Caroline Kiget (Thika Queens)

Strikers: Neddy Atieno (KDF), Lucy Mukhwana (KDF), Phoebe Oketch (Vihiga Queens), Janet Moraa (Nyamira Starlets), Mwanahalima Adam (Mombasa Olympic), Mercy Achieng (Thika Queens)