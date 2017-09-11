Kenya: Jubilee's Theft of Our Votes Derailing Us, Claims Odinga

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga has claimed the Jubilee Party was derailing their projects by stealing the August 8 election.

Mr Odinga, who was addressing his supporters in Narok town, said Nasa had planned to hit the ground running and embark on implementing pledges it had made to Kenyans before the August 8 polls, only for its victory to be stolen.

He claimed that some of the projects including free education were to become effective immediately after the elections but due to the rigged elections the court processes had to be followed.

"We had promised to have free education effective from September 1, but the Jubilee government disrupted this. We are however happy that God intervened through Justice [David] Maraga to give us another opportunity," said Mr Odinga

ROBBED VICTORY

The Nasa chief maintained that they won the presidential election only for Jubilee to rob them of victory.

Mr Odinga was making his first tour of the county since the Supreme Court annulled the presidential election following the petition he filed challenging the results.

He thanked the residents for voting for him in the polls and claimed that he led the presidential vote only that the actual results were not reflected by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Senator Moses Kajwang of Homa Bay and other leaders from the area including Senator Ledama ole Kina and Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchori.

ID CARDS

Mr Mudavadi, who is the Nasa campaign manager, said the coalition had written to the French government to have the IT firm that was involved in the transmission of results investigated for the fraudulent elections in the country.

He further accused the Jubilee government of using chiefs to buy ID cards from voters.

"We have learnt that President Kenyatta is calling chiefs to State House and is giving them money to go and buy ID cards from voters at Sh1,000 each. And we want to ask him to stop misusing public funds to deny voters their democratic rights," said Mr Mudavadi.

Mr Orengo on his part said some of the votes which were stolen in favour of President Kenyatta were from Narok County.

Mr Ledama ole Kina said Narok is a Nasa zone and promised to rally the voters behind Mr Odinga because he had the interests of the Maa community at heart.

PLAYED DOWN DISQUIET

He accused Governor Samuel Tunai of misappropriating public funds and grounding the county services by failing to pay suppliers.

The Nasa team concluded its rallies at Ntulele where they promised to develop industrial parks to create job opportunities for the youth, create a special funding programme for women as well as restore the country's collapsing economy.

Meanwhile, Nasa has played down disquiet within its ranks over a proposal that MPs fund its campaigns ahead of the repeat presidential election set for October 17.

At the opposition Parliamentary Group meeting held on Wednesday, MPs, senators, Women Representatives and governors were asked to part with between Sh200,000 and Sh500,000 towards Nasa's campaigns.

Besides, the MPs were also required to pay party agents that will be deployed in their constituencies.

GENERAL CONSESUS

On Friday, Mr Odinga launched an initiative to raise funds for his presidential campaign by setting up a Pay Bill number and Bank account where supporters were encouraged to send as little as Sh10.

Top on the list of concerns of the majority of the MPs was the issue of accountability and transparency of the funds they intended to give.

Questions were raised on how funds raised for the August polls were utilised by the party.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi however downplayed the acrimony especially from first time legislators over the contributions.

He said there was general consensus among MPs to contribute something to the campaign kitty of the opposition.

Additional reporting by BY Samwel Owino