11 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uber, Other Digital Taxi Drivers on Strike Over Poor Returns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Annie Njanja

A number of drivers affiliated to online taxi-hailing firms in Nairobi Monday went on strike over claims of poor returns from the business.

The move led to a price surge in the morning and unavailability of taxis in some of the digital taxi platforms.

Drivers with the San-Francisco based firm Uber, Estonia's Taxify, Dubai-based Mondo-Ride and Kenya's Little have vowed to stay away from work until their business conditions and returns improve.

The drivers have decried the "un-ending offers" and "high commissions" taken by the tech firms.

The group is seeking audience with Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko before proceeding to their respective offices.

"We are being exploited by these companies and we are tired of it. There is no sensible profits we are making, the terms have to change for everyone to be happy," said Daniel Omondi, the taxi drivers' representative.

The incensed drivershave vowed to remain on strike until the officials from the tech firms revise the terms.

Earlier this year, Uber drivers took to the street demanding reversal of the 35 per cent price cut that the firm introduced in July last year.

Kenya

Odinga - Nasa Ready for Polls but Concerns Must Be Addressed

Kenya opposition National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said his team is ready for the October… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.