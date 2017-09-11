Kenya: Uber, Other Digital Taxi Drivers on Strike Over Poor Returns

A number of drivers affiliated to online taxi-hailing firms in Nairobi Monday went on strike over claims of poor returns from the business.

The move led to a price surge in the morning and unavailability of taxis in some of the digital taxi platforms.

Drivers with the San-Francisco based firm Uber, Estonia's Taxify, Dubai-based Mondo-Ride and Kenya's Little have vowed to stay away from work until their business conditions and returns improve.

The drivers have decried the "un-ending offers" and "high commissions" taken by the tech firms.

The group is seeking audience with Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko before proceeding to their respective offices.

"We are being exploited by these companies and we are tired of it. There is no sensible profits we are making, the terms have to change for everyone to be happy," said Daniel Omondi, the taxi drivers' representative.

The incensed drivershave vowed to remain on strike until the officials from the tech firms revise the terms.

Earlier this year, Uber drivers took to the street demanding reversal of the 35 per cent price cut that the firm introduced in July last year.