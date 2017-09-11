South Africa: Der Führer Mugabe and the Gukurahundi - a Warning to South Africa Today

analysis

The struggle against apartheid was fought and won by a single national organisation that was not divided by tribalism. The same cannot be said of Zimbabwe. There is no question that Robert Mugabe ordered the mass murder of more than 20,000 isiNdebele-speakers in the two years after January 1983. It is a disgrace to the historic tradition of black liberation in South Africa that this blatant, blood-soaked truth is not shouted from the rooftops by all political parties, and especially by the ANC.

The most crucial issue distinguishing South Africa from Zimbabwe has been ignored in the political spat between Robert Mugabe and the Secretary-General of the African National Congress, Gwede Mantashe.

South Africa fought its struggle against apartheid through the ANC (and on a reduced scale, by the Pan Africanist Congress and the Black Consciousness Movement) on a genuinely national basis, which did not make a lie out of the word "national" in the historic title of the ANC. The struggle against apartheid was fought and won by a single national organisation that was not divided by tribalism. Despite serious strains relating to tribe at different times in the three decades of exile and in the four years leading...