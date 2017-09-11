press release

Fire at Northway Primary School destroys two classrooms and part of the school hall

On Monday (11th September 2017) at around 1am, a fire at Northway Primary School in Ravensmead destroyed two classrooms and the school hall. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but fire authorities are investigating.

I am informed that swift action by SAPS, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Emergency Services as well community members prevented the fire from spreading.

I must thank individuals from within the community, the SAPS and Fire Services who took action in the early hours of this morning to ensure that the fire did not destroy the entire school building.

The two classrooms that were destroyed were not occupied by learners. Teaching and learning is continuing at the school with limited disruption.

WCED officials are at the school today to assess the damage done to the hall and classrooms, and to determine a way forward.

Issued by: Western Cape Education