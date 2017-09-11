11 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer On Fire At Northway Primary School That Destroyed Two Classrooms and Part of the School Hall

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Fire at Northway Primary School destroys two classrooms and part of the school hall

On Monday (11th September 2017) at around 1am, a fire at Northway Primary School in Ravensmead destroyed two classrooms and the school hall. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but fire authorities are investigating.

I am informed that swift action by SAPS, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Emergency Services as well community members prevented the fire from spreading.

I must thank individuals from within the community, the SAPS and Fire Services who took action in the early hours of this morning to ensure that the fire did not destroy the entire school building.

The two classrooms that were destroyed were not occupied by learners. Teaching and learning is continuing at the school with limited disruption.

WCED officials are at the school today to assess the damage done to the hall and classrooms, and to determine a way forward.

Issued by: Western Cape Education

South Africa

Mugabes Charged U.S.$60,000 'To Repair' Apartment - Report

Zimbabwe's First Family has been slapped with a bill of R780 000 to repair a luxury Sandton apartment that had been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.