Luanda — 1º de Agosto reassumed last Sunday the lead of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017), after beating Petro de Luanda by 1-0, in the competition's 24th round.

The sole goal of the game was scored by Bobó at the 75th minute.

With this win 1º de Agosto have 54 points, one more than Petro de Luanda, at a time that there are six rounds left for the end of Girabola2017.

In the next round, 1º de Agosto will play in the home of Progresso do Sambizanga, while Petro de Luanda will receive the Academica do Lobito squad from the central Benguela Province.