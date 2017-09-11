Africa: Neto's Role in Africa's Liberation Lauded

Luanda — The figure of the Angolan nation founder and late first president, António Agostinho Neto, was on Friday in Luanda praised by Kinlassa Su LDA? company due to his contribution, commitment and dedication during the various stages of the Angola and Africa liberation struggle process.

The name of Angola's first president was remembered during the inauguration act a collection of more than 100 photos of Agostinho Neto's life and deeds.

Speaking to the press on the fringes of the celebration of the National Hero's Day, to be marked on September17, the Kinlassa Su LDA marketing and communication director, Gilberto Simão, said that the exhibition also featured other figures that wrote their names in the history of the African liberation struggle,such presidents José Eduardo dos Santos (Angola) and Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (South Africa).

Sam Nujoma (Namibia), Sekou Touré (Conakry Guinea), Robert Gabriel Mugabe (Zimbabwe), Seretse Khama (Botswana), Julius Nyerere (Tanzania) and Samora Moisés Machel (Mozambique) are also part of the history of the African liberation.

According to Gilberto Simão, the exhibition displayed 195 photos of Agostinho Neto, featuring several moments of his private life and of leader of the nation with several classes of the civil society of Angola and his cooperation with different countries.

Angola is celebrating the National Hero Day on September 17, in homage to the Angolan late president, Agostinho Neto, whowas born on September 17, 1922, in Ícolo e Bengo municipality, and died on September 10, 1979, in Moscow, Russia.