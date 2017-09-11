Angola: Portugal - Angolan Ambassador Stresses Commitment to People's Needs

Lisbon — The government that is to result from the general elections held last August 23, to be led by the new president-elect, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, will be committed to the normalisation of the country's life and the satisfaction of the needs of the citizens.

This was said last Sunday, in Lisbon, by the Angolan ambassador to Portugal, José Marcos Barrica on a brief interview to the press on the fringes of an activity that served to manifest support to the electoral victory of the ruling MPLA and its presidential candidate, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, having stressed that the government has been working for the well-being of all Angolan citizens.

The diplomat recognised that there are difficulties being faced in different areas, but assured that everything is being tackled aiming for the improvement of the situation in due time.

"In Portugal we are paying attention. The community that has also participated enthusiastically in these activities is paying attention, and they can be sure that the government and President João Lourenço, who was recently elected, are committed to the normalisation of the national life and the satisfaction of the needs of the citizens (...)", said ambassador José Marcos Barrica.

He considered that the August 23 elections were very participative and competitive.

The diplomat recognised that since 2012 the country has shown civism and maturity in the electoral process.

The activity was organised by the MPLA party committee for Angolans residing in Portugal.