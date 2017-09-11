Southern Africa: SADC Celebrates Its 25th Founding Anniversary

Washington — The group of ambassadors of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) accredited in the United States of America celebrated on Saturday in Washington its 25th founding anniversary, marked on 17 August this year in Washington.

The socialization event was held at the official residence of the Republic of Angola in the USA, where ambassadors from SADC member countries, with their families and other invited diplomats, interacted, exchanged impressions and tasted typical food of their respective nations.

The Angolan ambassador to the United States, Agostinho Tavares, thanked the presence of his counterparts from Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, members of the subregional economic integration organization of the Southern African countries.

SADC also groups the Comoros Islands, whose US diplomatic mission is based in New York.

Foreign diplomats at the event congratulated the Angolan people for the general election held on August 23 and praised the maturity and civility shown during the process.

The ambassadors wished the best wishes for the President-elect, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, wishing him success.

In these 25 years of SADC, the action of the subregional organization is considered to be positive, especially in the areas of infrastructure development and the promotion of a regional identity, even though it faces significant difficulties in its course.

Outcome of the Southern Africa Development Coordination Conference, the sub-regionl organization presents itself with new objectives, guided by the ongoing process of globalization, characterized by a dynamic of constant political and economic changes.

Among SADC's strategic goals, its programme emphasizes infrastructure rehabilitation, trade liberalization, food security, human and social development and growth.

The Southern African Development Community was established on 17 August 1992 in Windhoek, Namibia. SADC was initially called the Southern Africa Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), which was founded in 1980 by only nine of the current 16 member states, namely Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

English, French and Portuguese are the official languages of the community.