11 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Shifting Ground - Zuma Enters KZN Battlefield Amid Rumours and Counterstrikes

President Jacob Zuma appeared in good spirits as he prepared to move to consolidate his power, even as the ground is shifting in his home base of KwaZulu-Natal. Zuma cautioned the youth, without a hint of irony, against electing someone "who is just good at toyi-toying", even as his detractors launched a counterstrike by airing rumours that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is about to be axed. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

By the time President Jacob Zuma concluded his 70-minute speech and launched into Mshini Wami, the ANC Youth League Sunday crowd - consisting of young and old - was eating out of his hand. In the hilly and dry KwaZulu-Natal battlefields, the sun was preparing to set.

It wasn't without reason that he, fresh from deliberations on the Libyan conflict in Brazzaville in the morning, came straight to Ezakheni near Ladysmith - to church first, then to the dusty sports field just down from the local mall to celebrate the ANC Youth League's 73rd birthday

"The youth league was always influencing the mother body [the ANC] on the method of struggle," he said in what was mostly a lecture on the league's history.

Like a teacher, or a preacher, he...

