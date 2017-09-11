11 September 2017

Luanda — The political parties that contested the general election of 23 August this year have been given until 23 September to produce their respective spending report.

This was announced Friday in Luanda by the spokesperson for the National Electoral Commission, Júlia Ferreira, at the end of the 34th plenary session of the CNE.

The spokesperson said the six political parties (ruling MPLA, and opposition UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS, FNLA and APN) are thus notified to show how they spent the money allocated to them by the State for the election.

The official added that the matter will be brought back on a later occasion as the parties are still busy with their Constitutional Court appeals, but the 23 September deadline will remain unchanged.

She explained that the deadline for accountability is contained in the law and compliance with it is therefore mandatory.

The Angolan State has allocated to each political party Akz 1.4 billion to cover the electoral campaign plus 1.5 billion (Usd is Akz 165,9) to pay their polling station agents around the country.

Six political parties contested the general election of 23 August this year. The ruling MPLA party and its presidential candidate have been announced winner with 61,07 percent of the votes.

