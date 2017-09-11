11 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Over 100 Militaries Integrate Police Forces

Mbanza Kongo — At least 1 79 former militaries linked to the Second Infantry Division of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in the Northern Miliytary Region (RMN) in the northern Zaire province were Friday integrated into the National Police forces.

The ceremony to formalize the incorporation of the militaries in the National Police took place at the 2nd Infantry Division Command in Mbanza Kongo, led by its commander, Lieutenant General António Valeriano, and witnessed by the Provincial Commander of the National Police, Commissioner Manuel Gouveia and other officials and invited guests.

The staff including two women will be submitted to a 45-day basic training in police matters.

Speaking to the press, Zaire provincial Police Commander said that a total of 250 new military personnel is expected to reinforce the police forces this year to combat crime and policing in the region.

