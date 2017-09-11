Angola: Cuanza Norte - Over 500 People Get Medical Assistance At Massangano Pilgrimage

Massangano — At least 585 pilgrims were assisted by the Medical Emergency Services during the 13th pilgrimage to "Nossa Senhora das Victórias"sanctuary, held on 8-10 September in Massangano locality, Cambambe municipality in the northern Cuanza Norte province.

This was said to Angop on Sunday by the head of Cambambe Public Health sector, Luzirio Jorge, adding that the patient's clinical state was of diarrhea, high blood pressure, headaches and faints, among other symptoms.

He explained that 19 medical technicians such as physicians and nurses were stationed at the region to secure the pilgrims' medical assistance.

The event, held under the motto with "Our Lady of Victories, let's be diligent in the prayers and breaking of bread", counted on the participation of almost 7.000 pelgrims from various regions of Angola and foreign countries.

The pilmigrage to the sanctuary is an annually- held event promoted by the catholic community of "Order of the Capuchin Friars", mainly marked by the candlelight procession, devotion and prayers.