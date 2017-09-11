11 September 2017

South Africa: A Tribute to Sindiso Magaqa - Let Us Not Be the Architects of Our Own Demise

analysis By Yonela Diko

In this difficult time for the ANC, it is perhaps well to ask what kind of an organisation we are and what direction we want to move in. We must make an effort, as Sindiso Magaqa did, to rediscover comradeship and an intrinsic revolutionary value of love.

The first and only time I met Sindiso Magaqa was at the ANC 103rd birthday celebrations at the Cape Town stadium in 2015. I remember the pleasant emotion I felt on seeing him. Magaqa had become a face of an era, one characterised by a complete rejuvenation of youth and its own excesses. Magaqa and his generation captured a sense of the raised consciousness among young black South Africans largely unemployed and languishing at the margins of the mainstream economy.

I never got to speak to him on the day as I watched many comrades drooling over him and calling him and there was great excitement in the air. He was calm, bursting into laughter every time another of his comrades came to greet and reminisce. He was at the celebration, the way he had been all his life - warm, sharp and content in the company of his comrades.

Magaqa and his...

