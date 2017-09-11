11 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Steve Biko Paid the Supreme Price to Liberate Black People - Zuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

Anti-apartheid struggle icon Stephen Bantu Biko paid the supreme price for the liberation of black people from oppression and bondage, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday.

"Steve Biko fought white supremacy and was equally disturbed by what he saw as an inferiority complex amongst black people. He emphasised the need for psychological liberation for black people, to accompany physical liberation to undo the damage caused by apartheid," said Zuma, in a statement commemorating the 40th anniversary since Biko's death.

Zuma described Biko as a man who advocated black pride and black-resilience.

"He practiced what he preached with regards to self-reliance and led the establishment of several community projects which were aimed at improving the lives of the people.

"His ideals of self-reliance are more relevant than ever now as we push a radical socio-economic transformation agenda and the de-racialisation of the ownership, control and management of the economy," said Zuma.

"Steve Biko suffered great abuse, harassment and torture over a period of time and paid the supreme price for the liberation of black people from oppression and bondage.

"We shall always remember his sacrifice and contribution. We also thank the international community for honouring this great man and patriot in various ways," he said.

Biko died in police custody on September 12, 1977.

Zuma is expected to lay wreath, at the cell in Pretoria where the struggle icon died in.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mugabes Charged U.S.$60,000 'To Repair' Apartment - Report

Zimbabwe's First Family has been slapped with a bill of R780 000 to repair a luxury Sandton apartment that had been… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.