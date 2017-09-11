South Africa: Markram to Lead SA Invitation Xi Against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe's First Family has been slapped with a bill of R780 000 to repair a luxury Sandton apartment that had been… Read more »

"We have chosen a squad consisting largely of CSA Academy players balanced by a few franchise players to provide the necessary experience," commented CSA National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

Aiden Markram of the Titans will lead the South Africa Invitation XI to play Bangladesh in a three-day tour match at Sahara Park Willowmoore from September 21 to 23.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.