South Africa: Trade and Industry Urge SA Businesses to Keep Knocking for Trade Opportunities in Russia

press release

The Minister Plenipotentiary at the South Africa Embassy in Russia, Mr Henry Short has urged South African businesses to keep knocking for trade opportunities in the Russian market. Short was addressing to a 20-member South African business delegation that has arrived in Moscow to participate in the 2017 World Food Moscow International Exhibition that will be taking place from today until Thursday, 14 September 2017.

According to Short, the sanctions that Russia has imposed on fresh produce imports from the European Union, the United States and a number of other countries until the end of December 2018 present an opportunity for South African businesses.

He added that it is because of these sanctions that South African businesspeople should knock for trade opportunities without despair.

"The bilateral relations between South Africa and Russia are good. Our investment and participation in this international exhibition is evident to this effect. South Africa being the chair of BRICS from 2018 and hosting the 10th BRICS Summit in 2018 will present an opportunity for South Africa and Russia to further deepen their relations as both are members of BRICS," says Short.

The companies whose participation was made possible by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme will be showcasing their proudly South African products to more than 28 000 trade visitors from 78 Russian regions and 89 countries.

The objective of the South African participation in the exhibition is to promote South Africa's agro-processing and wine industries in order to consolidate and expand market presence of South Africa in Russia. He adds that this will also generate greater returns for the South African agro-processing and related industries at the show and within the Russian market in alignment with the dti's Market Diversification Strategy.

Issued by: Department of Trade and Industry