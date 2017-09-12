South Africa: Faf to Lead Proteas in All Three Formats

The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) today approved the recommendation of the National Selection Panel to appoint Faf du Plessis as captain of the ODI squad with immediate effect.

He takes the place of AB de Villiers who had resigned as the captain. Du Plessis will thus captain the Proteas in all three formats.

"Congratulations to Faf on his appointment as the natural successor to the ODI leadership," commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"He has established himself as one of the best leaders in world cricket and this was reflected in his appointment as the captain for the World XI currently engaged in the T20 Series against Pakistan."

His first series in charge of the ODI squad will be against Bangladesh next month.

