11 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Faf to Lead Proteas in All Three Formats

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) today approved the recommendation of the National Selection Panel to appoint Faf du Plessis as captain of the ODI squad with immediate effect.

He takes the place of AB de Villiers who had resigned as the captain. Du Plessis will thus captain the Proteas in all three formats.

"Congratulations to Faf on his appointment as the natural successor to the ODI leadership," commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"He has established himself as one of the best leaders in world cricket and this was reflected in his appointment as the captain for the World XI currently engaged in the T20 Series against Pakistan."

His first series in charge of the ODI squad will be against Bangladesh next month.

Sport24

South Africa

Chinese National Bust With 5 Rhino Horns At Airport

A Chinese national attempting to smuggle an illegal stash of five rhino horns was nabbed at Johannesburg's OR Tambo… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.