11 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Education Department to Suspend Teacher for Corporal Punishment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
(file photo)

A teacher at Umdlamfe Secondary School in Esikhawini' Richards Bay, who was seen in a video beating two female pupils with a cane in class has been identified, the KwaZulu-Natal education department said on Monday evening.

The teacher will be handed a suspension letter on Tuesday morning for allegedly assaulting the pupils, the department's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told News24.

"We want to send a clear message to any teacher who thinks they can hit children that we are not going to allow that. We have zero tolerance for corporal punishment."

It's been illegal for teachers to use corporal punishment in South Africa since 1997.

Mthethwa said a full investigation into the "motives" behind the incident would be concluded following his suspension.

Counselling for pupils

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, a man who appears to be the teacher is seen pulling and striking one of the pupils - who cries out at the beating.

He then turns his attention to another pupil, who tries to leave the classroom before the teacher grabs her and pulls her back in.

The pupil's jersey is pulled off during the tussle before the teacher proceeds to beat her with the cane while she screams and tries to get away.

It is unclear when the incident occurred.

Mthethwa said the KwaZulu-Natal department of social development would provide counselling for pupils at the school.

He said the use of corporal punishment was not isolated to KwaZulu-Natal.

"In KZN, we are just lucky enough that it is reported... we suspended a deputy principal just last month for assaulting a learner in the full view of other learners," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Funds Raised for Mother Charged With Stabbing Daughter's Rapists

South Africans have rallied behind a mother who was charged with stabbing a man to death, and injuring two others, after… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.