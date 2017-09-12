A teacher at Umdlamfe Secondary School in Esikhawini' Richards Bay, who was seen in a video beating two female pupils with a cane in class has been identified, the KwaZulu-Natal education department said on Monday evening.

The teacher will be handed a suspension letter on Tuesday morning for allegedly assaulting the pupils, the department's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told News24.

"We want to send a clear message to any teacher who thinks they can hit children that we are not going to allow that. We have zero tolerance for corporal punishment."

It's been illegal for teachers to use corporal punishment in South Africa since 1997.

Mthethwa said a full investigation into the "motives" behind the incident would be concluded following his suspension.

Counselling for pupils

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, a man who appears to be the teacher is seen pulling and striking one of the pupils - who cries out at the beating.

He then turns his attention to another pupil, who tries to leave the classroom before the teacher grabs her and pulls her back in.

The pupil's jersey is pulled off during the tussle before the teacher proceeds to beat her with the cane while she screams and tries to get away.

It is unclear when the incident occurred.

Mthethwa said the KwaZulu-Natal department of social development would provide counselling for pupils at the school.

He said the use of corporal punishment was not isolated to KwaZulu-Natal.

"In KZN, we are just lucky enough that it is reported... we suspended a deputy principal just last month for assaulting a learner in the full view of other learners," he said.

Source: News24