11 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I Would Have Gone On Exile - Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari
By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari says he would have run away from Nigeria were the harvests not good for two consecutive years.

The president said but for the good rainy seasons, there would have been a lot of problems in the country.

He said this at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday while recieving the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar.

Buhari said: "We are lucky that last year and this year, the rainy season is good. If it were not good, I must confide in you that I was considering which country to run to. But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians; the rainy season last year was good, and this year, with the report I'm getting, it is good. We thank God for that. Otherwise, there would have been a lot of problems in this country."

The president said the government knew its limitations, hence its resolve to strengthen institutions as well as the resolve of Nigerians to live and work together.

He blamed the present economic challenges in the country on the mismanagement of public resources over the years.

Buhari, who pledged to continue to pursue programmes and projects that would improve the lots of the masses, said the nation ought to be able to use its population to its advantage.

Nigeria

Customs Seizes 1,100 Guns in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 1,100 rifles illegally imported into the country from Turkey. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.