Nigeria: I Would Have Gone On Exile - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he would have run away from Nigeria were the harvests not good for two consecutive years.

The president said but for the good rainy seasons, there would have been a lot of problems in the country.

He said this at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday while recieving the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar.

Buhari said: "We are lucky that last year and this year, the rainy season is good. If it were not good, I must confide in you that I was considering which country to run to. But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians; the rainy season last year was good, and this year, with the report I'm getting, it is good. We thank God for that. Otherwise, there would have been a lot of problems in this country."

The president said the government knew its limitations, hence its resolve to strengthen institutions as well as the resolve of Nigerians to live and work together.

He blamed the present economic challenges in the country on the mismanagement of public resources over the years.

Buhari, who pledged to continue to pursue programmes and projects that would improve the lots of the masses, said the nation ought to be able to use its population to its advantage.