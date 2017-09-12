11 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oil Firm Pledges to End Gas Flaring in 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port Harcourt — Belema Oil Producing Limited, a major indigenous player in the nation's oil and gas industry, says it will end gas flaring in its host communities in 2019.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Boma Brown, said this on Monday at a forum to introduce its operation model to its host communities in Port Harcourt.

He said that gas flaring had deprived the country of huge revenue, polluted oil producing areas and depleted the ozone layer.

According to him, the company is now ready to harness its flared gas to generate more revenue.

"We have already set up a team to monetise our gas which is basically to turn the gas presently flared into revenue as part of our business model.

"The company is currently speaking and engaging stakeholders with a focus to ending gas flaring in five oil fields in Idama, Robertkiri, Jokka, Inda and Belema-Belema North, all in Kula (Rivers).

"We have already started the framework by carrying out the projects that we have earmarked to stop gas flaring before the end of 2019," he said.

Brown said that government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had shown willingness to end gas flaring in the country in 2020.

He expressed optimism that deregulation of the downstream industry would drive needed investment in the oil and gas sector.

Brown expressed optimism that his company's drive to end gas flaring would encourage other multinational oil companies to follow suit and end decades-long pollution in the Niger Delta.

"Introduction of Belema Model to our host communities is part of our desire to create value in the communities and allow them share in the wealth.

"We want communities to participate in our activities - not just only in surveillance of oil and gas facilities - but to acquire skills that would enable them participate in the industry.

"We will do this through regular training and integration with our contractors while employing some of them to work with the company," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NNPC recently released a template to curb gas flaring, preparatory to the 2020 flare deadline by the Department of Petroleum Resources . (NAN)

Nigeria

Customs Seizes 1,100 Guns in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 1,100 rifles illegally imported into the country from Turkey. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.