12 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Africa's Biggest Hatchery, Feed Mill Open Today in Kaduna

Tagged:

Related Topics

Africa's biggest hatchery and feed mill constructed by Olam Grains Nigeria will be inaugurated today in Kaduna, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The company, constructed at 150 million dollars, consists of feed mill, hatchery and breeder farm, Olam's Business Head, Vinod Mishra, said.

Mishra told NAN that the company would process 180,000 tonnes of corn and 75,000 tonnes of soya beans annually on feeds production, and would produce 360,000 tonnes of animal feeds yearly.

A total of 1.6 million day-old-chick will be hatched every week, the official said, adding that the company has a 50,000 tonnes of on-site storage and had outsourced similar storage volume. Mishra said the company was also engaged in the training of farmers to increase yields and profitability as well as provide employment.

NAN recalls that the project was flagged-off on April 10, 2016 at Chikpiri Gabas village by Governor Nasiru El-Rufa'i.

Nigeria

Customs Seizes 1,100 Guns in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 1,100 rifles illegally imported into the country from Turkey. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.