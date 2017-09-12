12 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Didn't Snub Ganduje in Daura - Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Abuja — The Presidency has refuted reports that President Muhammadu Buhari snubbed Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in Daura during the Sallah celebrations.

In a statement by the special adviser media to the president, Femi Adesina, he described the reports as the antics of mischief makers, who wish to score cheap political points against the Kano State governor.

According to him, it is not in the character of the president to snub anybody pointing out that Buhari received Ganduje alongside other governors in London.

He said, "The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to incorrect reports that President Muhammadu Buhari refused to grant audience to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State during the recent Eid-el-Kabir holidays, which the President observed in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

"The report is perhaps the antics of mischief makers, who wish to score cheap political points against the Kano State governor.

"The President had received Governor Ganduje, along with others, a few weeks ago in London, and the Kano State governor had also welcomed the President, alongside many others, on his return to the country on August 19. Why would such a person then be snubbed, as being reported, particularly on social media?

"Governor Ganduje had visited Daura during the Sallah holidays to commiserate with the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Faruk Umar Faruk, who had recently lost his younger brother, Barde n'Daura. The governor then used the opportunity to be part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

"There is absolutely no reason for President Buhari to have snubbed Gov. Ganduje, or anybody else for that matter. It is not in the character of our President," he stated.

Nigeria

Customs Seizes 1,100 Guns in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 1,100 rifles illegally imported into the country from Turkey. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.