12 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Customs Seizes 1,100 Guns in Lagos

Photo: The Guardian
Nigeria customs officials confiscate imported weapons
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 1,100 rifles illegally imported into the country from Turkey.

This is the third such seizure by Customs in the last nine months totalling 2,201rifles.

The guns were intercepted at the Tin-Can Island Command Lagos. They were carefully concealed in a 1×20 ft container and falsely declared as wash hand basins and water closets.

The Comptroller-General of NCS, retired Col. Hameed Ali, told journalists in Lagos yesterday that an officer and a terminal clerk have been arrested and are undergoing investigation.

He said they were alleged to have authorised the cutting of the seal and positioning the container for clearance.

He said: "On September 6, 2017, operatives of the Nigerian Customs service Intelligence Unit on routine monitoring activities at the terminal discovered a 1×20 ft container number GEAU255508 which was previously listed for

