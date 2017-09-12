Nigeria: Buhari - Why I Didn't Go On Exile

Photo: Premium Times

Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri (file photo).

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that he would have run away from Nigeria were the harvests not good for two consecutive years.

He said this at the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday while receiving the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar.

Buhari said: "We are lucky that last year and this year, the rainy season is good. If it were not good, I must confide in you that I was considering which country to run to. But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians; the rainy season last year was good, and this year, with the report I'm getting, it is good. We thank God for that. Otherwise, there would have been a lot of problems in this country."

The president said the government knew its limitations, hence its resolve to strengthen institutions as well as the resolve of Nigerians to live and work together.

He blamed the present economic challenges in the country on the mismanagement of public resources over the years.

Buhari, who pledged to continue to pursue programmes and projects that would improve the lots of the masses, said the nation ought to be able to use its population to its advantage.

President Buhari said security, economy and the fight against corruption remained the priorities of his administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto asked President Buhari to tighten his belt "the more and face the arduous task of leading this country to the Promised Land."

He said the nation's traditional rulers would continue to preach peace and justice as well as transparency and accountability.

The Sultan asked Buhari to take the comments by monarchs from the six geopolitical zones as what he needed to work harder for the country.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues from the Southwest, said: "We will continue to preach to our people that we should continue to foster peace in our country, we will continue to caution our youths against hate speeches. We cannot leave the development of the country to the government, but we have to work hand in hand. We assure you that we will support all your initiatives."

The Lamido Adamawa said on behalf of the northeast monarchs that Nigerians were happy to have Buhari back home from his London vacation hale and hearty, pledging that "We will continue to pray for God to strengthen you more and give you the courage to continue to do more for the country."

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said the traditional rulers from the northwest appreciated the president's commitment to national security.

Gbom Gwom Jos, Jacob Buba Gyang, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers from the north-central, said: "The issues of health and security are not issues to play politics but issues we should put heads together so that the country can progress. We commend your efforts on security and agriculture.

"Few days ago just when we thought peace had returned to the plateau up, it was truncated with the attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, leading to 20 deaths."

The King of Nembe Kingdom, Edmond Daukoro, who spoke on behalf of the south-south, said: "We know there is tension here and there but as traditional rulers we don't eat politics. The economy has to be fixed. Coming from the region that produces the mainstay of the economy, even though the country will soon diversify the economy, before we diversify let's protect the one that we still have. We are pleased to work for peace and stability of the region so that we can all see the benefits of the commodity."

The chairman of South East Traditional Council, Eberechi Dike, said, "Our heart is full of joy that you are back. You shook our hands when you came in and that shows you believe in one Nigeria. We prayed for you and you are back. We prayed for you because your agenda for Nigeria is good. As your children when we cry it is for you to ask us to stop crying that you will fix whatever is making us cry like the bad roads."