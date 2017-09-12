11 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Customs Impounds Over 1000 Smuggled Rifles

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Nigeria customs officials confiscate imported weapons
By Odita Sunday and Gloria Ehiaghe

Operatives of the Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, have smashed a syndicate that specialised in smuggling weapons into the country after the discovery of 1,100 pump action riffles loaded in a 20-foot container.

The weapons discovered to have originated from Turkey were concealed inside the container with its Bill of Laden indicating that it was conveying wash hand basins.

Briefing newsmen on Monday on the seizure, Controller General of Customs, Col. Ahmeed Alli, disclosed that already a Customs officer suspected to have cut the seal of the container without following due process, as well as a clerk at the command have been arrested.

More on This

Customs Seizes 1,100 Guns in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 1,100 rifles illegally imported into the country from Turkey. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.