Nigeria: Customs Impounds Over 1000 Smuggled Rifles

Photo: The Guardian

Nigeria customs officials confiscate imported weapons

Operatives of the Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, have smashed a syndicate that specialised in smuggling weapons into the country after the discovery of 1,100 pump action riffles loaded in a 20-foot container.

The weapons discovered to have originated from Turkey were concealed inside the container with its Bill of Laden indicating that it was conveying wash hand basins.

Briefing newsmen on Monday on the seizure, Controller General of Customs, Col. Ahmeed Alli, disclosed that already a Customs officer suspected to have cut the seal of the container without following due process, as well as a clerk at the command have been arrested.