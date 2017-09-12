Kenya: Egyptian Teams for Zone Five Championships

Former African champions El Ahly's men and women's teams are among a record 20 clubs that have confirmed participation in the Fiba Zone Five Club championships set for Kampala from October 1 to 7.

The Egyptian giants, who missed last year's championship, will send two teams to Kampala for the tournament. The week-long competition, to be used to select teams that will represent Zone Five in Africa championships later next month, has attracted eight teams from Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Eritrea, Southern Sudan and Sudan will not send teams to The tournament. Champions City Oilers from Uganda will be seeking to defend men's title, while Kenya Ports Authority will be out to keep women's trophy.

Kenya Ports Authority men and Ulinzi Warriors will be Kenya's representatives in men's competition, while Equity and KPA will battle it out in women's category.

Hosts Uganda will be represented by City Oilers and Betway Power in men's category, while KCCA and Uganda Christian University University (UCU) compete in women's category.

Don Bosco men and Savio women will represent Tanzania, Horseed women will represent Somalia, Hawasa City will represent Ethiopia, Patriots and IPRCS (men) and APR (women) will represent Rwanda while Burundi who will sending two men's teams and one women's squad.

Kenyan teams have stepped up training for the championship, with Kenya Ports Authority men and women camping at Makande Hall. Ulinzi and Equity have been training in Nairobi.

KPA's team manager, Chris 'Magic' Ogutu on Monday said his team's victory over Strathmore University in the domestic league at the weekend was a good indicator that his squads were in good shape. Ogutu has promised fireworks in Kampala.

"We have solid men and women's teams. Our women will seek to retain their title while the men's squad stands a good chance of winning its first trophy in the region," he said.

KPA women have in their stable Georgia Adhiambo who top-scored for USIU in last year's championships in Tanzania, and Brigid Nanzala who helped Eagle Wings to finish third in the African Championships in Morocco in 2015.

Also in the team are Congolese imports Blandine Ndaya and Yolanda Ngoi who have played for APR Rwanda and top teams in Congo and Gabon.