12 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Inflation Up By 3.2 Percent in August

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peterson Tumwebaze

Rwanda's consumer Price Index, the main gauge of inflation increased by 3.2 percent in August 2017, the monthly report by the National Institute of Statistics (NISR) has indicated. This is lower than 6.4 per cent registered same period in 2016.

This increase as always was largely attributed to the rising prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 6.9 percent.

According to the report, the monthly inflation increased by 0.2 percent in August 2017.

It means the situation has eased, manifesting what many experts had predicted at the beginning of the year.

Overall, Rwanda's underlying inflation rate (excluding fresh food and energy) decreased by 0.1 percent when compared to July 2017 and increased by 3.2 percent when compared to August 2016.

This puts the country's annual average rate at 6.3 percent, said Lucie Mutetijabiro, the NISR price statistics and research unit team leader.

Globally, inflation is projected to reach 3.0 percent in 2017 from 2.8 percent registered in 2016.

In Rwanda, the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) estimates an uptick in global inflation and the progressive increment in international oil prices may exert mild inflationary pressure on the Rwandan economy.

However, according John Rwangombwa, the governor of the Central Bank, the improvement in global demand, in line with good economic performance around the world, is expected to positively affect the Rwandan economy.

"This coupled with the anticipated increase in the prices of metals and minerals may lead to the increase in Rwanda's export revenues and help to ease inflation and exchange rate pressures."

The national bank has already projected inflation to average at about 4 percent by the end of the year.

Rwanda

Judicial Process is Not a Ceremony, Says Kagame

President Paul Kagame has urged judicial officers to focus more on the results of their business, as this carries great… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.