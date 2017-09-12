Kenyan Women Tackle Zim in World T20 Qualifiers

Kenya plays Zimbabwe on Tuesday in the first stage of African qualifiers for Women's World Twenty20 tournament at Wanderers Cricket Grounds in Windhoek, Namibia.

Five teams - Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and hosts Namibia - are fighting for the sole slot reserved for the continent in women's World Twenty20 qualifiers.

Kenya's lacklustre performance against their rivals, Uganda, on Sunday may come back to haunt the team later on as it will impact negatively on their net run rate.

The Kenyan girls batted first and were routed for a paltry 58 runs in 18.5 overs and in reply, Uganda were home and dry, 59 with six wickets and 28 balls in hand. Hosts Zimbabwe have dominated the biannual qualifiers from the time they were introduced in 2013 in Dublin, Ireland.

They also represented Africa in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2015. However, Zimbabwe has not gone beyond the world qualifiers.

Kenya will play their last round-robin game against hosts Namibia on Wednesday. Thursday will be rest day. The play-offs are set for Friday where fourth-placed team will meet the side at the bottom of the points table.

The teams that finish second and third teams in the table of points will battle it out the same day, with the eventual winner qualifying to fight it out for the continental slot against the winner from the round-robin stage on Saturday.

The triumphant team on Saturday's encounter will be crowned the champion of Africa and will only have one more hurdle to clear, Global Women's World Twenty20, to qualify for next year's ICC Women's World Twenty20 Championship set for West Indies from November 2 - 25.