12 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Malian Forward Diarra Returns to Rayon Sports

By Peter Kamasa

Malian forward Ismailla Diarra jetted into the country Monday morning ahead of his reunion with Azam Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports.

Soon after his arrival, Diarra, who spent last season with DR Congo side DC Motema Pembe, met head coach Olivier Karekezi and his staff at Mumena Stadium where the team is training from.

"We needed a striker and we know Diarra is perfect option for us. Currently, we have Caleb (Bonfils Bimenyimana) as the only out-right striker and we need to get another. I believe Diarra, who knows Rayon Sports quite well, will be a good addition," Karekezi said.

Rayon Sports supporters remember well Diarra for the final of 2015 Peace Cup against APR FC in which he scored a last minute winner.

Karekezi has been looking for a striker to partner with Bimenyimana, who signed in July from Vital'O of Burundi, after another Malian, Alassane Tamboula, failed to prove himself and was released.

Speaking to Times Sport at Kigali International airport, Diarra said, "I am happy to be back at Rayon Sports, I'm looking forward to give my best to help the team challenge for trophies. I am fit and I am here to score goals. I feel good to return to Rwanda."

"I didn't get enough playing time in Motema Pembe and every time I got the chance I tried to give my best, but when the opportunity to return to Rayon Sports arose, it was an easy decision to make. I am here to complete my move and start to play," he noted.

After struggling to score goals in pre-season friendly matches, Rayon Sports coach, Karekezi went on a search for for new striking options, and Diarra is seen as a good choice, although the club has not gone public about the details of his contract.

