Kampala — Two Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers and a businessman have been remanded for allegedly stealing gold worth Shs2.9 billion.

The General Court martial at Makindye remanded Capt Godfrey Barigye, a 45 year old soldier formerly attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Pte Amon Twinomugisha, a reserve militant of the UPDF to Makindye Military Prison.

They were charged jointly with businessman Kakule Lwanzo of Kyebando, Nansana town council in Wakiso District.

They denied the charges against them.

The soldiers were first arraigned before the Unit Disciplinary Court (UDC) at Bombo Military Barracks before they were transferred to the General Court Martial.

Prosecution led by Maj Raphael Mugisha told court that Pte Twinomugisha had jumped bail granted to him by the Unit Disciplinary Court (UDC) but he was re-arrested.

Maj. Mugisha also asked court for more time to enable the state conclude the ongoing investigations into the case.

However, Maj. (Rtd) Ronald Iduuli, the lawyer representing the suspects told court that his clients were granted bail at UDC in Bombo but later cancelled without their notice.

Prosecution alleges that on October 30, 2016, the duo using a pistol in Buloba on Mityana Road in Wakiso District robbed Mr Kakule Kadenge Kadelos 24 kilogrammes of gold worth Shs2,934,000,000 billion, a property that belonged to Mr Sameer Bhangi.

The suspects will be returned to court on September 26.