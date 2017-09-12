11 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UPDF Soldiers, Businessman Remanded Over Robbery of Shs2.9billion Gold

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
Judge's gavel.
By Jalira Namyalo

Kampala — Two Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers and a businessman have been remanded for allegedly stealing gold worth Shs2.9 billion.

The General Court martial at Makindye remanded Capt Godfrey Barigye, a 45 year old soldier formerly attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Pte Amon Twinomugisha, a reserve militant of the UPDF to Makindye Military Prison.

They were charged jointly with businessman Kakule Lwanzo of Kyebando, Nansana town council in Wakiso District.

They denied the charges against them.

The soldiers were first arraigned before the Unit Disciplinary Court (UDC) at Bombo Military Barracks before they were transferred to the General Court Martial.

Prosecution led by Maj Raphael Mugisha told court that Pte Twinomugisha had jumped bail granted to him by the Unit Disciplinary Court (UDC) but he was re-arrested.

Maj. Mugisha also asked court for more time to enable the state conclude the ongoing investigations into the case.

However, Maj. (Rtd) Ronald Iduuli, the lawyer representing the suspects told court that his clients were granted bail at UDC in Bombo but later cancelled without their notice.

Prosecution alleges that on October 30, 2016, the duo using a pistol in Buloba on Mityana Road in Wakiso District robbed Mr Kakule Kadenge Kadelos 24 kilogrammes of gold worth Shs2,934,000,000 billion, a property that belonged to Mr Sameer Bhangi.

The suspects will be returned to court on September 26.

Uganda

Airtel Uganda Records U.S.$44 Million Net Profit

Telecom service provider, Airtel Uganda, ended the 2016 financial year with 85.6% growth in net profit to Shs 160.45bn… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.