Kenya: CAF Chiefs Start Inspection of CHAN Facilities

The third and final inspection tour of facilities that Kenya will use to host next year's African Nations Championships stadium begins on Tuesday.

The delegation will be led by Confederation of African Football Tournaments Director Mohammed El Shawarby, accompanied by other representatives from Caf in the six-day visit which will culminate in a press conference on Saturday where the inspectors are expected to issue a verdict on Kenya's status as hosts of 2018 Africa Nations Championship.

Caf's second vice president Omari Selemani had been scheduled to lead the team, but he pulled out Tuesday following the death of a close relative.

The inspectors will begin their tour at Nyayo National Stadium at 8.30am, after which they will proceed to Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

On Wednesday, the team will fly to Meru's Kinoru Stadium at 10.30am before returning to Nairobi in the afternoon. Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos will be inspected on Thursday before the team winds up its tour on Friday with a visit to Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

"We have started doing excavation, and I shall be here when the inspectors arrive. I have been contracted to lay an artificial turf on the stadium by the end of November, which is possible with the personnel that we have at the moment," Kamau Mbugua, a contractor at Kinoru Stadium, said on Monday.

This week's tour is believed to be the final visit by Caf inspectors who expressed disappointment with Kenya's level of preparedness in their previous tour in June.

Those accompanying El Shawarby are Caf IT Director Tarek El Deeb, Competitions Deputy Director Khaled Nassar, Service Deputy Director Abdel Razek, Media Manager Mohammed Thabet, and Marketing and TV Assistant Amira Amin.

Last month, Sports Kenya completed the evaluation of tenders and settled on the contractors who will supervise construction works at Kasarani, Nyayo, Kinoru, Kipchoge Keino and the Kenyatta stadiums.

The said stadiums were closed down a fortnight ago to enable contractors instal stadium seats, new grass turfs, electronic installations as well as state-of-the-art water reticulation and irrigation systems to maintain the quality of grass planted on the playing surface of the stadiums.