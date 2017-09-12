Rwanda: Kirehe Seek Revenge Against Gisagara in Volleyball Playoff Final

National volleyball league title hopefuls Kirehe VC will be looking to avenge for their 3-1 defeat in Game 1 of the best of three playoff finals against Gisagara, when the two clubs face off in game 2 on Saturday.

Head coach Fidele Nyirimana believes his side can overturn the deficit when they host Game 2 at Nyakarambi ground in Kirehe district on Saturday Victory for Kirehe would level the series 1-1 and take the title decider into Game 3.

"It will be unbearable to lose two games in a row in a space of one week, which is why we are taking the match very seriously. It's a good opportunity for my players to show what they are really capable of," Nyirimana said.

Last Saturday, Kirehe started strongly and won the first set 25-23 but Gisagara, under the guidance of Eric Gakwaya, and playing in-front of their home fans at Gisagara Gymnasium, recovered to claim the next three sets; 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20.

However, victory for Gisagara in Game 2 in Nyakarambi, would hand them the title at the first attempt.

Men's finals

Saturday: Game 2

Kirehe vs Gisagara

Game 1

Gisagara 3-1 Kirehe

Gisagara lead series 1-0