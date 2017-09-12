12 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kirehe Seek Revenge Against Gisagara in Volleyball Playoff Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

National volleyball league title hopefuls Kirehe VC will be looking to avenge for their 3-1 defeat in Game 1 of the best of three playoff finals against Gisagara, when the two clubs face off in game 2 on Saturday.

Head coach Fidele Nyirimana believes his side can overturn the deficit when they host Game 2 at Nyakarambi ground in Kirehe district on Saturday Victory for Kirehe would level the series 1-1 and take the title decider into Game 3.

"It will be unbearable to lose two games in a row in a space of one week, which is why we are taking the match very seriously. It's a good opportunity for my players to show what they are really capable of," Nyirimana said.

Last Saturday, Kirehe started strongly and won the first set 25-23 but Gisagara, under the guidance of Eric Gakwaya, and playing in-front of their home fans at Gisagara Gymnasium, recovered to claim the next three sets; 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20.

However, victory for Gisagara in Game 2 in Nyakarambi, would hand them the title at the first attempt.

Men's finals

Saturday: Game 2

Kirehe vs Gisagara

Game 1

Gisagara 3-1 Kirehe

Gisagara lead series 1-0

Rwanda

Judicial Process is Not a Ceremony, Says Kagame

President Paul Kagame has urged judicial officers to focus more on the results of their business, as this carries great… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.