Photo: The Citizen

Singida East Member of Parliament and president of the Tanganyika Law Society Tundu Lissu

Dar es Salaam — Former Prime Minister and member of Central Committee of opposition Chadema, Mr Edward Lowassa on Monday, September 11, visited the Singida East MP, Tundu Lissu who admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

During his visit Mr Lowassa got an opportunity to talk to the Mr Simon Bakari, Mr Lissu's driver, Mr Lisu's wife and party's national chairman, Freeman Mbowe.

Last Thursday the opposition Chief Whip and the President for Tanganyika Lawyers Society (TLS), Mr Lissu's vehicle was sprayed with between 28 and 32 bullets in Dodoma. Five of the bullets injured him on his stomach, arm and leg.

After the attack, the Chadema chief legal counsel was rushed to Dodoma Regional hospital before he was airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment by using the air ambulance.

Reports released by Mr Mbowe on Sunday noted that Mr Lissu is responding well to treatment.

In another development, Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) has joined other Tanzanians to wish Mr Lissu a speedy recovery.

In a statement signed by MCT executive secretary, Mr Kajubi Mukajanga, described Mr Lissu and among few MPs who really fight for the interests of poor Tanzanians.

"MCT believes that the police force will investigate and reveal those who were involved in the attack," reads part of the statement.