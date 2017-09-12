11 September 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Victoria University Tips Students On Entrepreneurship

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Safinah Nambafu

Victoria University has tipped secondary students to choose course combinations that will make them attractive to the job market.

Speaking on behalf of the university's vice chancellor, Dr Sharma Krishna urged secondary students to consider areas of ICT, entrepreneurship, hospitality and services industry seriously.

His call came as Victoria University hosted 200 students from over 10 selected schools in and around Kampala during an open day, at its offices along Jinja road.

"We urge you as young students to have a sense of direction [as you prepare to enroll at university] by making decisions that shall help you become competitive in the job market, through courses that add value to the economy of your country," noted Dr Krishna.

He was later joined Dr Terry Kahuma, who is the dean of the university's faculty of Science and Technology. Dr Kahuma urged the students to consider Victoria University due to its strength in training entrepreneurs.

"We implore you to consider joining this university because it has the necessary capacity and infrastructure to train you to become successful future entrepreneurs to add value to the economy of this country," Dr Kahuma noted.

He challenged the students to make decisions that will empower them to fight household poverty and become economically self-reliant.

Schools that attended the event included Nabisunsa Girls School, Seroma Christian High School, Emma High School, Kakungulu Memorial School, St Maria Goretti SS Katende, Kawempe Muslim HS, Lowell Girls Mpigi and St Francis HS Namagoma.

Uganda

Airtel Uganda Records U.S.$44 Million Net Profit

Telecom service provider, Airtel Uganda, ended the 2016 financial year with 85.6% growth in net profit to Shs 160.45bn… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.