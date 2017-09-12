Uganda: Victoria University Tips Students On Entrepreneurship

Victoria University has tipped secondary students to choose course combinations that will make them attractive to the job market.

Speaking on behalf of the university's vice chancellor, Dr Sharma Krishna urged secondary students to consider areas of ICT, entrepreneurship, hospitality and services industry seriously.

His call came as Victoria University hosted 200 students from over 10 selected schools in and around Kampala during an open day, at its offices along Jinja road.

"We urge you as young students to have a sense of direction [as you prepare to enroll at university] by making decisions that shall help you become competitive in the job market, through courses that add value to the economy of your country," noted Dr Krishna.

He was later joined Dr Terry Kahuma, who is the dean of the university's faculty of Science and Technology. Dr Kahuma urged the students to consider Victoria University due to its strength in training entrepreneurs.

"We implore you to consider joining this university because it has the necessary capacity and infrastructure to train you to become successful future entrepreneurs to add value to the economy of this country," Dr Kahuma noted.

He challenged the students to make decisions that will empower them to fight household poverty and become economically self-reliant.

Schools that attended the event included Nabisunsa Girls School, Seroma Christian High School, Emma High School, Kakungulu Memorial School, St Maria Goretti SS Katende, Kawempe Muslim HS, Lowell Girls Mpigi and St Francis HS Namagoma.