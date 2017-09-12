11 September 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Dr Ssemwanga Takes Over At St Lawrence University

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Safinah Nambafu

One month after taking office as acting vice chancellor of St Lawrence University, Dr Andrew Ssemwanga has announced that he will spearhead the development of a new five-year strategic plan for the institution.

The move replaces the current strategic plan that will expire before the end of the year.

Dr Ssemwanga has been in office for six months, following a decision by the university council to replace the retiring Prof Frank Kakinda Mbaaga, who is now 73 years old.

Speaking to The Observer from his office at Kabuusu in Lubaga division, Dr Ssemwanga added that he would continue work on obtaining a charter for the university, ensure all professional programmes are accredited by the National Council for Higher Education, as well as improving the staff's and students' welfare.

He also called on all stakeholders to work with him to deliver the dream of the late university founder, Prof Lawrence Mukiibi: the establishment of a privately founded centre of excellence in higher education.

Uganda

Airtel Uganda Records U.S.$44 Million Net Profit

Telecom service provider, Airtel Uganda, ended the 2016 financial year with 85.6% growth in net profit to Shs 160.45bn… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.