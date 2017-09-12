Uganda: Dr Ssemwanga Takes Over At St Lawrence University

One month after taking office as acting vice chancellor of St Lawrence University, Dr Andrew Ssemwanga has announced that he will spearhead the development of a new five-year strategic plan for the institution.

The move replaces the current strategic plan that will expire before the end of the year.

Dr Ssemwanga has been in office for six months, following a decision by the university council to replace the retiring Prof Frank Kakinda Mbaaga, who is now 73 years old.

Speaking to The Observer from his office at Kabuusu in Lubaga division, Dr Ssemwanga added that he would continue work on obtaining a charter for the university, ensure all professional programmes are accredited by the National Council for Higher Education, as well as improving the staff's and students' welfare.

He also called on all stakeholders to work with him to deliver the dream of the late university founder, Prof Lawrence Mukiibi: the establishment of a privately founded centre of excellence in higher education.