War veterans' leader Christopher Mutsvangwa said he was confronted by Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi's wife who challenged him to stop supporting Vice President Emmerson Mnangangwa in the heated Zanu PF succession battles.

Mutsvangwa was, last year, fired by President Robert Mugabe from both Zanu PF and the government for insubordination.

Zanu PF has unsuccessfully tried to remove the former War veterans' minister from the leadership of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) where he, and several other leaders of the organization, is viewed as being sympathetic to Mnangagwa.

The vice president is under fire from another Zanu PF faction Generation 40 which is fighting for Grace Mugabe to succeed her aged husband, President Mugabe.

"I recently got accosted by the wife of a cabinet minister; minister Sekeramayi. The wife is accusing me of being part and parcel of Energy Mutodi and of being Lacoste. Mutodi is too young for me to be a comrade and I am only a chairman of the war veterans; not anybody else.

So, whatever Mutodi says has nothing to do with me," Mutsvangwa told journalists at the Harare magistrate's courts on Friday when he was addressing war veterans attending Victor Matemadanda's court case.

"I would not know him from another bar of soap in a box and now the wife of the minister accuses me of and about Mutodi's doing. I told her that we deal with verified information, so I told her off," he said.

Mutsvangwa said Sekeramayi had sent his wife to insult him adding that the Defence minister was not a qualified medical doctor.

"This comes from the man himself he calls himself a doctor, everyone knows that he is not a qualified doctor and I want to challenge him to bring his registration with the Medical and Health allied professions.

"The fact that he was a doctor, I was also a doctor sometime in the war because we were in the sections and we could give each other a hand but all the comrades who went to the war and were medical assistants are not claiming to be doctors because they have got integrity but he alone claims to be a doctor when he has not gone through the academic qualifications, that is not right," he said.

"We now have a whole gamut of people in the G40 calling themselves doctors, and their new totem is doctors," said Mutsvangwa.

It is not the first time Mutsvangwa has discredited his former Zanu PF colleagues whom the party said were in the liberation struggle.

Before his ouster, Mutsvangwa, in December 2014, shocked the nation when he said former Vice President Joice Mujuru did not gum down a helicopter during the liberation struggle.

Sekeramayi has served in the government as a cabinet minister since independence in 1980. He has served a minister of defence and as minister of State Security as well as minister of health.

As minister of defence during the Gukurahundi massacres in the 1980s, Sekeramayi vehemently denied government was committing human rights violations in Matebeleland.